Trenton man gets prison term for causing fatal OD in Browns Mills

MOUNT HOLLY - A Trenton man has received a 12-year prison term for causing the fatal overdose of a Burlington County resident.

Marvin Montoya, 35, was accused of selling fentanyl that killed 23-year-old Michael Williams of Pemberton Township in August 2020, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Williams' body was found by a relative after he failed to get up for work, according to an account from the prosecutor's office.

An investigation determined the Browns Mills man had traveled to Trenton to buy drugs from Montoya.

“Fentanyl continues to take a horrendous toll on the residents of Burlington County,” Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement Thursday.

He said the prosecutor's office would "hold drug dealers accountable by pursuing this first-degree charge in every case where the evidence supports it.”

Montoya pleaded guilty in January to a charge of strict liability for drug-induced death.

He must serve more than 10 years before parole eligibility under a sentence imposed March 11 by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland.

