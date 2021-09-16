Trenton man indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition charges

Sep. 16—A Trenton man is in the Butler County Jail on charges including gross sexual imposition and rape.

Christopher K. Wilhelm, Jr. has been indicted on four counts of rape and one of gross sexual imposition, according to court documents.

Wilhelm is accused of committing gross sexual imposition between September 2017 and August 2019.

Two of the rape charges are alleged to have happened between June and September 2020, while the remaining two were on Dec. 21, 2020, according to the indictment.

Wilhelm's bond was set at $50,000 along with GPS monitoring ahead of a hearing on Sept. 22.