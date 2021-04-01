Trenton man killed after being hit by train in Middletown

Mar. 31—A Trenton man was killed early Wednesday morning when hit by a train at a Middletown crossing, according to police.

Richard Lee Williams, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Officers were called to First Avenue and University Boulevard at 2:09 a.m. for a pedestrian struck on the tracks.

They found a dead man on the tracks between Central and First Avenues, and it appeared he was struck by the train, according to the police report.

The conductor told police he believed the train struck the person in the area of Manchester Avenue.

Police Chief David Birk said investigators are working with CSX to view engine video.