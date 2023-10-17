Trenton, Trenton Police Department under investigation for use of force, stops, searches

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the City of Trenton and the Trenton Police Department to determine if there are "systemic violations of the Constitution and federal law" by police regarding use of force, stops, searches and arrests.

The investigation follows "an extensive review of publicly available information and other information provided to us suggesting that officers used force, stopped motorists and pedestrians and conducted searches of homes and cars in violation of the Constitution and federal law," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

The investigation is a civil pattern or practice inquiry, which the Department of Justice has employed across the country to reform patterns of excessive force, biased policing and other unconstitutional practices by law enforcement, according to the Justice Department. Reviewed will be police policies, training and supervision, complaint intake, internal investigation protocols, complaint reviews, complaint adjudications and disciplinary decisions.

In response to the investigation, the NJ State Policemen's Benevolent Association and Trenton Police PBA Local 11, released a statement, "Each year, our dedicated men and women in uniform respond to over 100,000 calls for service. In the last 30 days alone, there have been 41 shooting incidents in our 7-square-mile city. Despite these challenging circumstances, our officers have consistently demonstrated commitment, always doing more with less."

If the Justice Department finds reasonable cause to believe that the police department has engaged in "a prohibited pattern or practice," Justice may file a lawsuit seeking court-ordered changes to remedy the violations.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, Director Steve Wilson of TPD and Director Wes Bridges of the Trenton Law Department "have all pledged to cooperate with the investigation," according to the Justice Department.

"We understand and respect the purpose of the Department of Justice's investigation. However, we hope that this inquiry will also shed light on the pressing need for additional resources and support for our officers," the PBA said in a statement.

Individuals with relevant information may contact the Justice Department via email at USANJ.Community.Trenton@usdoj.gov or by phone at 973-645-2801.

