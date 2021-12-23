Trenton woman charged over fatal crash in Hammonton

MAYS LANDING - A Trenton woman faces criminal charges in connection with a traffic accident that killed an off-duty law enforcement officer more than a year ago.

Taquaysha Bell, 29, is accused of causing a head-on crash that killed Michael Luko, 53, of Mays Landing in June 2020, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Luko, an officer with the state Human Services police department, was traveling home from work when the accident occurred on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

A police officer for 22 years, Luko was a 1985 graduate of Absegami High School and a 1998 graduate of the Gloucester County Police Academy, according to an obituary.

He was the married father of two children.

Bell was arrested at her home on Dec. 15. She is charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

The charges are only allegations. Bell has not been convicted in the case.

