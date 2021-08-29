Trespasser falls to death onto Queens subway tracks

NEW YORK — A trespasser in a Queens subway tunnel fell to his death onto the tracks, police said Sunday.

The 65-year-old victim was walking on a catwalk above the tracks about 800 feet into the tunnel out of the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station in Rego Park when he plummeted about 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

No trains were running through the station and the third rail had been shut down due to construction, officials said.

EMS found the man unconscious and unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene after they worked to save him for about half an hour. His name was not immediately released.

It was unclear if the fall was accidental or a suicide, police said.