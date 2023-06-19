Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall

Four men are facing charges after they allegedly trespassed inside the Century III Mall.

West Mifflin Police say Christopher Cross, 27, Brody Lones, 23, Drake Pierce, 22 went through the abandoned mall and filmed video. The video was shared online and police used it to identify them.

Kenlein Ogletree, 21, was also charged.

Cross, Lones and Pierce are from New Lexington, Ohio.

Police say Century III Mall property is private property. They also said the area is extremely dangerous and that the men could have been injured.

Private property signs are posted in the area.

