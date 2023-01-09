Trespassing hunters shoot caretaker who told them to leave property, IN officials say

A group of hunters is accused of shooting the caretaker of a piece of private land in Indiana after the person confronted them about trespassing, according to state officials.

The incident happened in the morning on Friday, Jan. 6, in southwestern Union County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The caretaker approached the four hunters, who were hunting on the private property without permission, officials said. The conversation “escalated” into violence and the caretaker was shot.

The hunters are not in custody and officials are asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Office Dispatch at 812-837-9536, or provide an anonymous tip to 800-847-4367.

Officials did not comment on the condition of the caretaker.

Union County is roughly 81 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

