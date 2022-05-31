Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal got past rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the French Open quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.

The match began a little past 9 p.m. Tuesday and concluded more than four hours later, after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title in Paris. He also made sure Djokovic remains behind him in the Slam count with 20.

Nadal improved to 110-3 for his career at Roland Garros. Two of those losses came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals.

This showdown was the 59th of their careers, more than any other two men have played each other in the Open era. Nadal narrowed Djokovic’s lead to 30-29.

Nadal turns 36 on Friday, when he will face third-seeded Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

___

