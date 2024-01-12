Who is Trevor Lawrence’s wife? What to know about Marissa Lawrence

Whether you’re a sports fan or not, the name Trevor Lawrence has probably caught your attention recently. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, chosen while still a student at Clemson University. Today, the 6-foot, 6-inch quarterback, 24, is a Jaguar and a married man: He and his wife Marissa Lawrence, also 24, wed in 2021.

The pair’s story reaches back into their childhoods. But while Trevor continues to make sports headlines, his wife is lesser known to the public.

She’s certainly Trevor’s No. 1 fan. “Your love is the greatest gift I could ask for. It is patient, kind, considerate, understanding, silly, selfless, graceful... I can go on and on… You are the best husband and partner!” she wrote on Instagram in honor of their second anniversary in April 2023.

So who is Marissa Lawrence? Here’s what we’ve learned about her so far.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have known each other since grade school

Marissa and Trevor have been circling one another’s orbits since they were quite young. According to her profile page on Love, Gigi Events, where she’s currently an event designer, Marissa says, “I met my husband in 5th grade.” They attended Cartersville High School in Georgia and started dating in 2016, according to Action News WJAX.

In recent years, Marissa has shared at least two photos on Instagram to her 331K followers from proms they attended together. The first she shared in 2017 and captioned it, “11 amazing months,” indicating how long they’d been dating. In 2018, she shared another captioned, “Senior prom with my babe.”

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence married in 2021

In July 2020, just days before he was drafted to the NFL, Trevor got down on a knee in Clemson Memorial Stadium and asked Marissa to marry him. “Easiest YES of my life!!!” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

They married on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina, according to Southern Bride magazine, which posted photos from their ceremony.

Marissa also shared several pictures from the big day. In them, she’s wearing a spaghetti-strap white dress with a long train and veil, while Trevor is also in a traditional black-tie outfit. There’s even a shot of her signing what is likely the marriage license, using his back as her table.

In another post, she wrote how the last dance of the evening, to Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” according to Southern Bride, was one of the best parts of the day.

“One of my favorite parts of our wedding was at the very end Trev and I had one last dance together to our favorite song,” she wrote in the caption. “It was the most perfect moment that’ll I’ll never forget. If it’s not you it’s not anyone.”

In January 2022, Marissa reflected on their first year married with characteristic honesty and enthusiasm. “(W)hat a year babe!! Lots of highs and lows,” she captioned several photos of them sharing a kiss from the stands. “A lot of learning. A lot of growing. A lot of adversity and newness…. You are and always will be the most amazing person I know. The way you handle things and do it with so much grace and love will always inspire me.”

Marissa Lawrence is a former athlete, too

Marissa began playing soccer when she was just 5, according to an Instagram post from July 2020 — a post that also marked the end of her days playing the sport.

Clearly she not only loved soccer, but was good enough to play it while attending Anderson University. But, as she wrote in that 2020 post, it was time to hang up her cleats.

“How do you say goodbye to something you’ve known your whole life, something you’ve poured so much into, something you love,” she wrote in the caption. “Though things aren’t ending the way I ever would’ve thought (corona cancelled our season and it is now in the spring. I graduate in December so I didn’t get an actual last season of soccer) I couldn’t be more thankful or filled with JOY for the times I’ve had with the sport I love. I’ve worn this jersey with pride and joy, but now it’s time to say goodbye and start the new season that the Lord has prepared for me. I can go into it confidently knowing soccer has been a crucial part in shaping my life.”

Marissa Lawrence is now a professional party planner

She announced her job with Love, Gigi Events in June 2021 on Instagram.

“As many of you know I’ve always loved events and planning and all things party planning!” she wrote in the caption. “As I start this new chapter of life I’m so excited to share with you all that I’ve partnered with @lovegigievents (eeeep!) I’m so excited for this new step & chasing my dreams. Go follow along on their page and join THE PARTY! Excited to plan with you all and make dreams a reality.”

Currently, Marissa’s profile on Love, Gigi Events includes a personal statement: “I have always wanted to do events and have practiced in a small scale with friends parties, engagements, and all the fun in between. ... I love making those around me feel celebrated, special, and loved and can’t wait to continue that with Love, Gigi.”

Marissa is family-oriented and loves being an aunt

Marissa’s parents are Steve Mowry and Kelly Huffman Cass, according to WJAX, and has two sisters, McKenzie and Miranda.

McKenzie has two children, and each time she’s given birth, Marissa has posted joyful photos on Instagram. In 2015, she wrote about her nephew’s arrival: “Welcome to the world Jedidiah John David Grimes I’ve never known love this quickly and I’m beyond excited to be your aunt. I’m so proud of you Kenz and how strong you have been.. You’re going to be the best mom and Jed is already so loved! I’m so happy for this journey you’re going on and im so proud to be your sister and be a part of it. I love you both to pieces.”

Then in 2018, when she became an aunt for the second time, she shared another picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Isaiah Lynn So proud of you Kenz, you did great.”

Marissa has also shared pictures with her siblings and mom, like this one from around Thanksgiving in 2020. In the caption, she wrote, “Thankful+stuffed like a turkey.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com