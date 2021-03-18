Trevor Noah on Atlanta shootings: 'If that's not racism ... the word has no meaning'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christi Carras
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has a message for Robert Aaron Long, the man who admitted to fatally shooting eight people — including six women of Asian descent — at Atlanta-area spas and blamed the violence on a "sexual addiction."

"You killed six Asian people," the late-night TV host said Wednesday. " ... If there's anyone who's racist, it's a motherf— who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words."

Noah also criticized Atlanta police for furthering Long's narrative that the attacks stemmed from a sexual addiction and claiming that the shootings “did not appear to be" motivated by racism.

On Wednesday, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters that Long had "a really bad day," prompting many to accuse him of sympathizing with the 21-year-old Georgian, who was charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

(Baker also allegedly promoted a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus last year via Facebook with the caption, “Place your order while they last.")

"'It was a bad day for him,'" Noah said, quoting Baker's statements on Long. "For him? ... No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives. It's ... always interesting who police try and find the humanity in.

"But I can guarantee you, if a Black person or brown person went on a mass killing spree in a white neighborhood, not a [chance] would a police officer go on TV and say, 'Well, he was kind of at the end of his rope, and this is what he did.'"

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — which former President Trump and others repeatedly referred to via racist terms such as the "China virus" and "kung flu" — 3,795 racially motivated attacks have been committed against Asian Americans, according to a study conducted by Stop AAPI Hate.

The report also concluded that the total is likely a fraction of the attacks that occurred, because many were not reported to the group. Among the victims of this week's shootings in Georgia were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of unknown address.

"Don't tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race," Noah continued on "The Daily Show."

"Even if the shooter says that he thinks it has to do with his sex addiction, you can't disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes that people attach to Asian women. This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems, and then murdered them because of it. If that's not racism, then the word has no meaning."

Noah is among several entertainment luminaries who have condemned the rise in anti-Asian violence and urge authorities to recognize the Atlanta attacks as a hate crime. Among the many who have spoken out are Gemma Chan, George Takei, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim, Margaret Cho and Barack Obama.

"Why are people so invested in solving the symptoms instead of the cause?" Noah said. "America does this time and time again — a country that wants to fight the symptoms and not the underlying conditions that cause those symptoms to take effect.

"Racism, misogyny, gun violence, mental illness — honestly, this incident might have been all of those things combined. ... America is a rich tapestry of mass shooting motivations. ... Let's try and pay attention, so that it doesn't happen again. Because the truth is, we could see this coming."

Times staff writer Anh Do contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in deadly spa shootings may have "sexual addiction," sheriff says

    At least eight people were killed in the Atlanta-area spa shootings, and a suspect is in custody.

  • Flood of Capitol riot, tribal cases swamps US prosecutors

    The U.S. Justice Department’s to-do list was already daunting, especially with this year's flood of pandemic-delayed federal cases. Together, the unprecedented investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and court decisions giving the federal government sudden jurisdiction over crimes on more Native American lands have put enormous pressure on the Justice Department, creating an immediate challenge for new Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ignores deadly mass shooting in her own state to post transphobic tweet

    Greene complained Democrats would not consider amendment to arm women against abusers

  • Priyanka Chopra used her entire IMDB page to silence critic doubting her acting cred

    The White Tiger actress hit back at a critic who questioned her authority to reveal the Oscar nominations.

  • Sherry Cola Calls For Support After Atlanta Spa Shootings: "My Community Is Under Attack"

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHERRY COLA (@shrrycola) In the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings and the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, Sherry Cola is channeling her emotions into poetry. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old Good Trouble star posted a video of her reciting a powerful poem she'd written in support of the #StopAsianHate movement.

  • NASA to test rocket engines that could eventually send humans to the moon

    NASA plans to conduct the engines test during a two-hour window that starts at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The hot fire test of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will simulate a launch by firing the engines while anchored to a tower.

  • Moderna President Says Older Kids Could Be COVID Vaccinated by the Start of the Next School Year

    “We certainly haven't seen anything concerning in prior work that would suggest we can't use the vaccine in children,” said Dr. Stephen Hoge

  • Harry and Meghan's popularity falls in America after incendiary Oprah interview, poll shows

    Prince Harry is also more popular than his wife.

  • Trevor Noah Goes To Town On Accused Massage Spa Shooter’s Reason For Killing

    “If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a motherf**ker who killed six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words," said "The Daily Show" host.

  • Amazon has reportedly surpassed Walmart as the top apparel retailer in the US

    Wells Fargo analysts said Amazon had 20% to 25% more apparel sales in the US last year than Walmart.

  • Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

    Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid. Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers with 85, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. “That young man is already a solid pro and he's just getting started,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • Single father, twins share love online amid pandemic struggles

    "Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don't let it get you down."

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

    More than 13,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched an investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.