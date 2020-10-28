Trevor Noah and Colbert's Late Show sing and sigh about Trump's frozen, stranded fans in Omaha

"If you're planning to attend one of those big Trump campaign rallies, well, maybe bring an extra coat," Trevor Noah suggested on Wednesday's Daily Show. He was alluding to the aftermath of President Trump's Omaha rally Tuesday night, when a dearth of shuttle buses afterward left hundreds or thousands of supporters stranded in 30 degree weather for hours, some of them rushed to the hospital.

"I swear, guys, every day there's another way that you can die from going to a Trump rally," Noah said. "First, you could get corona, now you can get hypothermia? By the end of the weekend, Trump is just going to be tossing snakes out into the crowd." Still, he added, "I guess this is a classic Donald Trump move: Leaving his supporters stranded out in the cold."

The Late Show left the jokes to Frozen's Elsa.







