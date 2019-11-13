Trevor Noah Goes Off on John Bolton for Saving Trump Revelations for $2 Million Book

Matt Wilstein
Comedy Central

Earlier this fall, The Daily Beast reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was in talks to write a book about his time in President Trump’s White House. Now that he has apparently signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah laid out Tuesday night how that might explain why Bolton has so far refused to testify in the impeachment inquiry. 

After reviewing underwhelming details in new books by Nikki Haley and an anonymous White House staffer, Noah said “one person who might actually have revelations about Donald Trump is John Bolton.” 

“He claims to have unique, insider information relevant to the impeachment probe,” Noah continued. “But he’s not telling Congress about it. He might be saving it for his upcoming book,” for which Bolton reportedly received an advance of about $2 million. 

“Oh, I see, so Bolton might spill the beans on impeachable offenses by the president, but only for $2 million,” Noah said. “Yes, he’s truly the hero America deserves.” The host said he’s “not impressed” by the news of Bolton’s book, which would come out next year, presumably long after the impeachment inquiry is over. 

“Look, the truth is, whether it’s anonymous or Nikki Haley or John Bolton, beneath it all, these books are all trying to do the same thing: profit off the chaos,” Noah added. “Because these books don’t help the country, they just trade on rumors and innuendo to make the authors money. If someone has valuable information about the president, they should just tell the American people instead of holding out for money.” 

The host said he knows how to fix this problem and will share it with the nation in his new book, Buy My Book: A Book I Want You to Buy.

Dana Carvey Nails ‘Lunatic’ John Bolton on Colbert

