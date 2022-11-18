Trevor Noah Hits Kevin McCarthy With Obscene Reality Check If He Becomes Speaker

Trevor Noah noted Thursday that Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) could replace Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) next year as House speaker after Republicans won a majority in the midterm election. But the House Republican leader, who faces a House vote for the job in January, better be careful what he wishes for, “The Daily Show” comedian warned. (Watch the video below.)

“Remember half of his caucus believes in Jewish space lasers that stole the election using Venezuelan mind control,” Noah said, joking about the far right’s penchant for wacky conspiracy theories. “So good luck to him controlling them.”

Noah imagined one such scenario and used a photo of screaming Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and fellow extremist Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who faces a recount in her reelection bid, to make his point.

“Yeah, he’s gonna be trying to get more tax cuts from corporations,” Noah said. “Meanwhile, they be like, ‘Boo! We wanna subpoena Hunter Biden’s penis! Bring it here! Put that penis under oath!’”

