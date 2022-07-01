Trevor Noah Nails The Most Absurd Part Of Supreme Court's EPA Decision

Trevor Noah blasted yet another Supreme Court decision on Thursday in the wake of rulings to strike down Roe v. Wade and a New York gun-control law. (Watch the video below.)

The conservative-led high court ruled 6-3 to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions at power plants. It was another setback in the fight against climate change and a logic-defying disaster to Noah.

“Wait, wait what?” “The Daily Show” host said. “The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to protect the environment. So, what is their job now? Just gonna look at the environment and be like, ‘Oh shit!’”

Noah also took issue with how some news outlets framed the decision as a defeat for President Joe Biden’s administration.

“It is a defeat for human life!” Noah snapped.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

