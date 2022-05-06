Trevor Noah Shreds Flag Placement In Madison Cawthorn's 'Humping' Video Response

Trevor Noah on Thursday ripped Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) for using an American flag as a backdrop to explain his latest embarrassment. (Watch the video below.)

Footage was leaked of the far-right lawmaker naked as he is “basically pretending to hump his friend’s face,” Noah explained. The clip was taken before Cawthorn became a congressman.

Cawthorn issued a video in which he said growing up in the cellphone era makes it easier for opponents to hurt him and that older colleagues do not face the same challenge.

“The Daily Show” host basically agreed. But he took issue with Cawthorn making his statement in front of the stars and stripes.

“Can anyone explain to me why the American flag is in that video?” he asked. “That flag wasn’t humping anybody. Why you dragging the flag into this bullshit, Madison, huh? You can even see the flag behind like, ‘Ah ah, ah ah, I wasn’t there.’”

Since accusing Republican pols of doing cocaine and holding orgies, Cawthorn has been hit with compromising leaks, which he presumed to be an effort to discredit him.

Photos surfaced of him wearing women’s lingerie and a video showed one of his male staff members grabbing his crotch.

