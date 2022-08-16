Trevor Noah Trump excuses FBI search classified documents

Reuters

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday. The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on Sept. 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on Sept. 8.