Trevor's Forecast
Forecast details through the next seven days.
Seven months after Amanda Nunes' retirement, the UFC has a new women's bantamweight champion.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
Over 40% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by over 8,000 shoppers.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
When Selkie, the fashion brand viral on Instagram and TikTok for its frothy, extravagant dresses, announces new collections, reception is generally positive. The brand’s upcoming Valentine’s Day drop was inspired by vintage greeting cards, and features saccharine images of puppies surrounded by roses, or comically fluffy kittens painted against pastel backdrops. Printed on sweaters and dresses adorned with bows, the collection was meant to be a nostalgic, cheeky nod to romance.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. You can watch the first gameplay trailer here.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues next week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
While its first handset, Saga, sold out like a budding avalanche — slow at first, then all at once in the U.S. and European Union — its second device is selling out much faster to begin with. Demand for the Chapter 2 is apparently so high, Solana Mobile hit its seven-day sales goal within the first 24 hours, Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana and president of Solana Labs, exclusively told TechCrunch. In the first 24 hours after the phone was announced, Solana Mobile saw over 25,000 preorders, and by the 30-hour mark, it had 30,000 preorders, Gokal said.