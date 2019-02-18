Trex's Guidance Didn't Meet Expectations, but Management Keeps Playing the Long Game

Green-focused decking manufacturer Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results after market close on Feb. 14. When trading started on the next day, some investors raced to sell their shares, sending the stock down as much as 10% in early trading. And while it rebounded a good bit, Trex's stock finished trading down 2.3% on a day that the S&P 500 gained more than 1%.

Trex pretty solidly beat Wall Street analyst expectations for its fourth-quarter results, reporting 15% sales growth and 39% higher earnings per share, making its "weak" stock performance post-earnings a bit of a surprise for many investors. In this case, there's a pretty clear reason why the market's knee-jerk reaction to Trex was to sell: Management's guidance for the first quarter of 2019 set very low expectations. The company is looking for sales to grow only 3% to start the year, and even hinted that margins might not be that great early in the year.

A Trex deck on a rooftop, with the Chicago skyline in the distance More

Image source: Trex.

But once you get past the typical short-term thinking that drives Wall Street, Trex's earnings release and management's comments on the earnings call make it clear the company continues to play a far more important game than trying to make investors happy from quarter to quarter: building Trex to dominate the decking business for decades to come.

Big sales growth and operational execution behind Trex's record year

Trex finished 2018 with another strong quarter. Sales were up 15% overall, with its namesake residential decking reporting 11% sales growth; the commercial products segment -- formed from the late-2017 acquisition of SC Railing -- saw sales increase 43%. Profitability also increased in both segments. Residential products' gross margin was 42.8%, up from 42.3% in the prior-year period, while commercial products' gross margin was 18.4%. Combined, Trex's gross margin increased 110 basis points from last year. Management did point out that there was a drop in commercial products' gross margin from the third quarter, but this was primarily due to older sales contracts that the company honored.

As a percentage of sales, operating expenses also improved in the quarter. Sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense was 19.7% of sales, down from 20.9% in the prior-year period, and that included higher research and development (R&D) spending ahead of the launch of an expanded and improved line of "Trex Enhance" products.

Between the operational improvements, and higher volume and lower input costs for recycled polyethylene that helped drive better gross margins, net income increased 38% to $25 million. Earnings per share were up 39% to $0.43 per share, with the additional boost of share repurchases.

TREX EPS Diluted (TTM) Chart More