Trey DePriest: Former Springfield football player charged on additional charge

Jan. 28—A former Springfield High School football player arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals faces an additional local charge in connection to a Michigan armed robbery.

Trey DePriest, 28, received a fugitive from justice charge in the Clark County Municipal Court on Friday, according to court records.

He was wanted for charges filed on Nov. 11 of armed robbery, assault and felonious assault in a case that stemmed out of Detroit, according to Michigan's 36th District Court records.

DePriest was arrested in the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Marshals Office.

As of Friday afternoon, DePriest was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

The Michigan armed robbery case remains under investigation, according to the Marshals Office.

The office is continuing its search for another suspect in the case, Adrian Chilton.

DePriest was a 2011 graduate of Springfield High School, where he played as a linebacker for the Wildcats and was recognized as Division I All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He went on to play for the University of Alabama.