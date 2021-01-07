Trey Gowdy: I don't know what the modern Republican Party believes

Reuters Videos

CHUCK SCHUMER: "I believe the president is dangerous and should not hold office one day longer." Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office on Thursday. PELOSI: "This man is deadly to our democracy and to our people." The calls for Trump's removal came one day after his supporters stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, for which the House Speaker said the president was to blame. PELOSI: "In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment." After Wednesday's mayhem, dozens of Democrats and at least two Republicans - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger - have called for removing Trump either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment. Several Republican sources have told Reuters that the 25th Amendment effort was unlikely to go anywhere. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I'm telling you as a Republican, I don't support an effort to invoke the 25th amendment now. If something else happens, all options would be in the table. But I see... I hear from Schumer and Pelosi... just political talk." Still, Senator Lindsey Graham and many of Trump's other fellow Republicans called Wednesday's harrowing assault on democracy a deep stain on his legacy. GRAHAM: "It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far." Breaking his silence on the Capitol building siege, Trump posted a video on Twitter late on Thursday after his suspension on the platform was lifted, calling it a "heinous attack" and acknowledged that Joe Biden would be the next president but didn't mention him by name. TRUMP: "A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power." The change in tone was seen by some as an attempt to forestall a wave of resignations following the Capitol building chaos. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, on Thursday became the first Trump Cabinet member to quit since Wednesday's events, joining a growing list of White House staff leaving in protest.