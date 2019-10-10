'Trey is a joke among us': Gowdy is a divisive addition to Trump's legal team

WASHINGTON — The president’s decision to bulk up his legal team with former congressman Trey Gowdy amid a widening impeachment inquiry is drawing criticism from one of his high-profile supporters.

On Wednesday morning, the day after news leaked that Gowdy was set to serve as outside counsel to the president, Victoria Toensing, a veteran Washington lawyer who has been working with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, expressed concern and disbelief that the one-time advocate for congressional oversight would be coming on board.

“Trey Gowdy doesn’t know s***,” she said.

Toensing argued Gowdy mishandled the select committee that investigated Democrat Hillary Clinton’s handling of the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya. She also took issue with comments Gowdy made last year in which he urged Trump to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s role in Russian attempts to intervene in the 2016 presidential race.

“He screwed up the Benghazi hearings and he came out with the advice to Trump, ‘Well if you’ve done nothing wrong, just talk to Bob Mueller.”

Toensing and her husband, Joe diGenova, work with Giuliani though they are not officially on Trump’s legal team. The pair, who are close with Trump, are regulars on the conservative cable network Fox News. Last month, the channel reported they were “working off the books” with Giuliani to help get opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently mounting a White House bid.

Last March, it was announced that Toensing and DiGenova were set to formally join the team of lawyers working for the president on the Mueller probe. However, days later, Jay Sekulow, who works as Trump’s personal attorney along with Giuliani, said the pair could not come on board due to conflicts. “Those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters,” Sekulow said.

After issuing her scathing critique of Gowdy, Toensing went on to suggest other lawyers working for the president shared her opinion.

“He’s not on the team. Trey Gowdy is not on the team. Who told you Trey Gowdy? Not to my knowledge, not to Rudy’s knowledge, not Joe’s knowledge,” said Toensing, who had not heard of the move at the time of her interview with Yahoo News on Wednesday morning. “I have to check that with Rudy because that would be a joke, because we all don’t think much of him,” Toensing said of Gowdy, adding, “Are you kidding? ... Trey is a joke among us.”

However, by Wednesday evening, Sekulow officially announced Gowdy’s appointment.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Trey Gowdy is joining our team as counsel to the president,” Sekulow said. “I have known Trey for years and worked with him when he served in Congress. His legal skills and his advocacy will serve the president well. Trey’s command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team.”

Neither Gowdy nor Sekulow responded to a request for comment about Toensing’s misgivings.

Victoria Toensing, left, and Joe diGenova listen to testimony of Valerie Plame at a 2007 House Oversight Committee hearing. (Photo: Washington Post/Getty Images) More

Gowdy’s addition to the legal team comes as the president faces a widening impeachment inquiry focusing on a July phone call he had with Ukraine’s newly elected leader during which he asked the government in Kiev to investigate Biden’s son. Last month, following news of a whistleblower complaint about the call and evidence that Trump withheld a $400 million aid package to Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry. That inquiry is being led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and two other committee chairs.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who plays a dual role of legal adviser and media surrogate for the president, defended Gowdy when asked about Toensing’s criticisms. Specifically, Giuliani suggested Gowdy’s experience on Capitol Hill would be an asset to Trump.