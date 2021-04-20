Trey Gowdy: I wish presidents wouldn't weigh in before a verdict
'Special Report' panel reacts to events leading up to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict
'Special Report' panel reacts to events leading up to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law controversial "anti-riot" legislation that increases penalties for certain kinds of protests, creates a new crime called "mob intimidation," requires that people arrested at protests remain in jail until their first court appearance, threatens sanctions for local municipalities that reduce or shift funding for law enforcement, and allows businesses to sue cities and local officials if the municipalities are found to have provided inadequate law enforcement protection during protests. DeSantis, flanked by GOP officials and law enforcement officers, called the new law "strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement measure in the country." Critics called the law unconstitutional and vowed to sue Florida. "The bill will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, creating new jail beds in a mass incarceration system that is already over-bloated and on the brink of collapse," said Mikah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, and "it shields violent counter-protesters from civil liability if they injure or kill a protester or demonstrator." "Republicans love to talk about the Constitution, but they're shredding it with bills" like this, said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's lone statewide elected Democrat. "Silencing speech and blocking the vote is what communist regimes do." DeSantis said the law is necessary to prevent the kind of damage that accompanied some anti-racism protests last summer. "If you riot, if you loot, if you harm others, particularly if you harm a law enforcement officer during one of these violent assemblies, you're going to jail," he said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held up photographs of people having fun at Disney World and beaches, then warned new residents not to "register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north." He pointed to Florida's low crime rate and said people "up north" are getting killed and victimized. During a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County tells new Florida residents "Don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north."pic.twitter.com/HahFQVCVW2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2021 Overall crime dropped 12 percent in Florida in the first half of 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported in January, but murders jumped 16.2 percent and aggravated assaults rose 6.5 percent. Homicides were up in all but one Florida county, and they soared 31 percent in Miami-Dade County and 16 percent in Jacksonville, NPR reported. That's on par with national trends for 2020. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked
COYLE: A contemplative character study made for $5 million and populated by non-professional actors, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” is not your typical Oscar heavyweight. BAHR: The best actress race is perhaps the biggest wild card of the night.
The House passed a resolution on Monday to condemn China's government and Hong Kong's regional legislature for "the continued violation of rights and freedoms" in a near-unanimous vote. Driving the news: The resolution calling on the governments to free Hong Kong's pro-democracy leaders, imprisoned under China's national security law, passed 418-1. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the only Congress member to vote against the measure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, an open critic of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, was among a group of activists sentenced last Friday under the law, which was imposed on Hong Kong last year.What they're saying: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said the passing of the resolution sent "a strong bipartisan message demanding that the Chinese and Hong Kong governments respect the will" of Hong Kongers, per The Hill."We will continue to push for democracy and respect for human rights in Hong Kong," he added."We will continue to demonstrate that we stand in solidarity with the pro-democracy figures and activists who have made tremendous sacrifices for their city and for their core human rights."MeeksThe big picture: Former President Trump signed a bill last July sanctioning Chinese officials in response to Beijing's security law for Hong Kong.The Biden administration has since stepped up sanctions for further curtailing of democracy in the Asian financial hub.The other side: China did not immediately respond to the House vote, but President Xi Jinping made a series of thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. on Tuesday, warning against "bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs."Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Xi's comments.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The annual survey of opening day baseball salaries by The Associated Press usually reveals something interesting about the state of the game, and this year’s version was even more interesting than most. Here’s a tidbit from it that borders on surprising: Despite all you hear and read about the game's huge salaries, a big percentage of major league baseball players aren’t millionaires.
I scoured the internet for you.
President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans. The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and help the Biden administration prod other countries for ambitious emissions cuts as well. The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the two-day summit, which begins Thursday as world leaders gather online to share strategies to combat climate change.
Dozens of U.S. and Brazilian celebrities, including film actor Leonardo DiCaprio, pop star Katy Perry and musician Gilberto Gil, released a letter on Tuesday urging U.S. President Joe Biden not to agree to any environmental deals with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States has been holding talks with Brazil since February on a potential collaboration to stop surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest, although Brazil's environment minister told Reuters no deal would be ready for this week's U.S. Earth Day summit organized by Biden.
The group of people planned to walk around Toledo's neighborhood near where an officer fatally shot him in March.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.
Nick Yañez, a 28-year-old ambulance nurse in a satellite city of Manila, says she sometimes spends six to seven hours in her emergency vehicle caring for a COVID-19 patient before a bed can be found in a hospital. Already facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, the Philippines has seen a second wave of infections that is stretching health care workers in the capital like never before. A two-week lockdown of the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, appears to have done little to ease the strain on the medical system.
Apr.20 -- President Joe Biden talks about the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of killing George Floyd. Biden speaks at the White House.
Kelvin Gastelum is down, but he doesn't feel out after his latest defeat to Robert Whittaker.
It's not often you hear UFC president Dana White critical of one of his matchmakers, but this is one of those times.
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday warned against "bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs" and called for "more fair and equitable" global governance.Why it matters: Xi's thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. during an online speech at an economic forum come at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade, human rights and China's strategic and economic ambitions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"However strong it may grow, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, nor will China ever engage in an arms race."XiWhat else he's saying: "International affairs should be conducted by way of negotiations and discussions, and the future destiny of the world should be decided by all countries," Xi said at the Boao Forum for Asia. "One or a few countries shouldn't impose their rules on others, and the world shouldn’t be led on by the unilateralism of a few countries."Xi warned that "any effort to build barriers and decouple works against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without benefiting oneself." Of note: The "barriers" comment was an apparent reference to concerns that U.S.-China tensions over security and technology could "split industries and markets into separate, less productive spheres with incompatible standards," AP notes.Reality check: Some of Xi’s comments are in stark contrast to the ruling Chinese Communist Party's actions. This includes:An increased Chinese military presence in the South China Sea as it tries to claim territories recognized as being part of other countries.Threats to Taiwan — including sending Chinese military aircraft to the island's air space in March — which prompted the Biden administration to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan earlier this month.China's military spending is the second-highest in the world after the U.S. "Beijing is developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, submarines, stealth fighters and other weapons to extend its military reach," per AP.But, but, but: Despite the flashpoints, Beijing has been "making a concerted effort to improve ties with U.S. businesses," and several prominent American executives are taking part in the Asian economic forum — including Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk, Bloomberg reports.And Xi's government and the Biden administration agreed to work together to tackle global climate change, after John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy on climate change, visited Shanghai last week to discuss the matter.Xi said at the forum it's important "to follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change."What to watch: Xi is due to take part in the White House's virtual climate summit, which is set to begin this Thursday.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: House votes to condemn China's government for Hong Kong rights violationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
For sand and water.
Jabari Parker seems excited about his opportunity with the Celtics, who feature some faces familiar to the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Police in Massachusetts called Vero Beach police to tell them they had taken a call from a woman who told them her brother sent her a video from Florida that had him saying he had made a bomb and was going to “take it to the airport.”
A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, to release him from home confinement in May, six months ahead of schedule. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the petition was premature because prosecutors were not yet required, under a 2018 law allowing early release for some prisoners, to credit Cohen for hundreds of hours of work and courses he completed while imprisoned at a federal facility in New York state. The Manhattan judge also said Cohen had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and faced no irreparable harm because there was "no basis to conclude that Mr. Cohen's service of his sentence violates his constitutional rights."Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.
‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims