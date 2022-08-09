Is Trey Lance ready to be starting QB for 49ers? Vernon Davis weighs in
Sports Seriously: Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis offers his thoughts on San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance heading into the 2022 season.
Sports Seriously: Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis offers his thoughts on San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance heading into the 2022 season.
Brandon Aiyuk shares insight on how Trey Lance handled his toughest practice.
The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off soon, but we take a look at players that could be gone from their current teams by Novembers trade deadline.
Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as No. 4 on 49ers' depth chart behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
It's unclear what the warrant was related to, but it comes as Trump is under scrutiny by the DOJ over his efforts to overturn the 2020 US election.
The pair of health care giants will work to improve health equity, better support nurses and enhance patient care.
Shortly after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bryant Young gave his impression of Trey Lance on 49ers Talk.
A SWAT team entered the building and found the suspect dead.
The Chargers barely missed the playoffs last season, but that shouldn't happen again.
Longtime OU assistant coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation.
Biden officials and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy started using the meme on Sunday after the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate.
ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has arrested five suspects in an Islamist militant attack in a Catholic church that killed 40 people in early June, Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor said on Tuesday. Nigerian authorities have said they suspect insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) carried out the massacre of members of a congregation inside the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on June 5.
This Father's Day, Colts TE Drew Ogletree will be focused on three generations of his family. He is living out a dream for all of them.
Penn State wrestling icon Bo Nickal makes weight for his UFC debut.
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to even see Garoppolo on the depth chart at [more]
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his series on underrated and undervalued players to draft in 2022 with Allen Lazard.
Hezbollah has issued a warning to Israel not to tap offshore gas reserves as the U.S. has intensified efforts to mediate the over 300 square miles of disputed sea.
The #Chiefs had former NFL QB Michael Vick out at training camp on Sunday. Here is what Andy Reid had to say about Vick's visit to St. Joe:
As we near the conclusion of Westworld’s season four, it seems clear we’ve known the ending the entire time. We’ve known, for instance, that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was always going to die, that the city was going to burn, and that the likelihood that everyone would survive was…well, let’s just say, grim. As this episode reminds us, those things had already been spelled out back when we first saw Bernard decide to enter back into the world despite knowing how horrid the odds were of succeeding.
Get more walking time in with your dog without all the pulling using this pup-safe harness that has a no-pull loop.
A Glock switch is a relatively simple, although illegal, device that allows a semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm.