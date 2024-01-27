Trey Scott signs to play baseball at Coastal Alabama-Brewton
Headland senior pitcher Trey Scott has signed his letter of intent to play with the Warhawks of Coastal Alabama-Brewton.
Headland senior pitcher Trey Scott has signed his letter of intent to play with the Warhawks of Coastal Alabama-Brewton.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a bipartisan tax package that would temporarily restore some popular business tax breaks. But experts are split on the effectiveness of the business credits.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam final.
Here’s what you need to know about reverse mortgages to help you determine if it’s a good fit for you.
The U.S. National Security Agency is buying vast amounts of commercially available web browsing data on Americans without a warrant, according to the agency's outgoing director. NSA director Gen. Paul Nakasone disclosed the practice in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, a privacy hawk and senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Wyden published the letter on Thursday.
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Apple has laid down the rules for opening a competing app store. It's not pleased too many of its rivals.
An unusually high number of broadcast favorites are signing off in 2024. Here's what's behind the trend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC title game.
The Xbox Series S is currently on sale for $230, down $70 from its retail price of $300.
The 23andMe hacks started in late April 2023 and went on for months before the company discovered the data breach.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
Horizon Forbidden West is the next major PlayStation game to make the leap to PC. It'll hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 21.