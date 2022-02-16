Trey Songz faces new rape allegation in $20m lawsuit

Trey Songz has been accused of raping a woman during a house party in LA (Getty Images for Diesel)

Trey Songz has been accused of rape in a new $20m (£14.8m) lawsuit.

The singer has denied the allegations, which were made by an anonymous woman who claims they previously had a consensual relationship.

Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, is accused of inviting the woman to a party at his Los Angeles home on 24 March 2016, before inviting her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex.

However, the woman, named only as Jane Doe, alleges that the R&B singer repeatedly asked to “get that ass” on their way upstairs, to which she told him “no” several times.

She claims that in the bedroom, Songz forced her to have anal sex without her consent, despite her pleading with him to stop.

According to TMZ, the filing claims another person entered the room during the alleged rape but left quickly without intervening.

After the alleged rape, the woman claims to have grabbed her clothes and ran out of the house to call an Uber. She claims the driver noticed her in distress and took her to hospital, where a sexual assault exam was allegedly performed and the police were called. She says she did not name the singer because she was “in shock and fearing for her life”.

A lawyer for Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, told the publication: “It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.

“The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

In a later revised statement, a representative for Songz claimed that the lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the woman “was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey”.

“Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client,” the representative said.

The woman’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, is also representing two other women who are suing Songz for alleged assaults in Miami and New York.

Mitchell vehemently denied tampering in the Miami lawsuit, telling TMZ: “Victims are coming forward every day. Just know you are not alone, and this behaviour is unacceptable. [Colleague] George Vrabeck and I will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of Justice for sexual assault victims of Trey Songz.”

The Independent has contacted Mitchell and Songz’s representative for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.