Trey Songz accused of assaulting bartender in new lawsuit

The R&B singer is being sued for battery after allegedly punching a man in the head while viewing a club performance.

Trey Songz has been accused of assaulting a bartender in a new lawsuit where the victim claimed the R&B singer punched him in the head.

According to TMZ, a bartender who worked at the Hollywood Palladium nightclub in May 2019 filed a lawsuit against the R&B star. The legal docs detail how the singer hopped the bar to sit and watch the show, a Cardi B performance, which goes against venue policy. The bartender claimed to have warned Songz that his behavior was not allowed, but was ignored.

The bartender claimed he placed his hand on Songz back to get his attention. Next, the “Bottoms Up” singer allegedly turned around and hit the bartender in the head with a closed fist and continued to sit on the bar and watch the show.

Trey Songz attends the “Blood Brother” New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

According to the report, the bartender claims he suffered physical pain and emotional and psychological injury as a result of the alleged attack. theGrio has reached out to Trey Songz rep for a statement regarding the alleged incident and lawsuit.

The 36-year-old artist recently dodged a separate legal incident. theGrio reported he was arrested in January after an altercation with police officers during a Kansas City Chiefs game. Witnesses, however, claimed Songz did nothing wrong and the cop involved was at fault.

According to witnesses, Songz was heckled by fans some rows behind him at the Arrowhead Stadium. After Songz asked them to calm down, the officer approached him and proceeded to apprehend him without warning, TMZ reported. Video of the altercation shows Songz and the officer tussling in a dramatic scene before the musician places the cop in a headlock.

Onlookers can be heard on the video yelling at cops to “get off” of Trey Songz. Another man yelled “arrest the cops!”

Eventually backup police arrived on the scene and separated the two men and placed Songz in handcuffs. The singer was then was taken into custody and charged for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, which is a low-grade felony.

Musician Trey Songz at the Lee monument on June 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)

Fox News reported in April that prosecutors announced the singer would not face charges after being arrested and held overnight. According to the report, Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence.”

Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said “the prosecutor makes the decision to charge or not charge a suspect.” The prosecutor based their decision on a completed case file that contained video footage and statements.

This article contains additional reporting by theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

