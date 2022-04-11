Trey Songz Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges By Las Vegas Police Department

R&B Singer Trey Songz will not face sexual assault charges in Las Vegas. After an investigation, detectives on the case have decided not to prosecute the Virginia native in connection with the allegations.

According to Billboard, the Las Vegas Metro Police said in a statement, the force “has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Trey Songz attends The Stafford Room at Harbor New York City on December 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Multiple women have accused the singer of violating them over the years.

In 2017, former child actor KeKe Palmer told “The Breakfast Club” radio show Trey Songz sexually intimidated her. When one of the hosts asked her if she might have misread his actions, she said, “I have not talked to that guy … It wasn’t a misunderstanding. I tell my truth, and I just thought it was interesting that after all those things went down, someone else had something to say.”

In the summer of 2020, an Instagram model named Celina Powell claimed on the “No Jumper” podcast, the singer had a nonconsensual sexual encounter with her where he trapped her in a room and urinated on her.

The most recent and public allegation came from the former UNLV and WNBA New Orleans Gators player Dylan Gonzalez. The athlete, a woman who closed out 2021 by identifying the “Bottoms Up” chart-topper as someone who raped her, apparently responded to the department dropping the case in a tweet.

“No White Flag From Dylan Gonzalez. The War Continues #BeStrongNotSilent,” she declared. The gif below her statement read, “To Whom It May Concern: We Still Marching On This Side.”

No White Flag From Dylan Gonzalez.

The War Continues.#BeStrongNotSilent pic.twitter.com/LpC32nFABG — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) April 8, 2022

Gonzales took to social media to tell the world that the singer assaulted her on New Year’s Eve. She tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Story continues

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

She made another announcement on her social media platforms a few weeks later, after multiple women had accused him of similar crimes. The twin baller said what the baller did to her caused her to have “unbearable PTSD.”

Gonzalez wrote, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

The young woman hired an attorney to possibly launch a civil case regarding this altercation.

TMZ reported that on Sunday, Nov. 28, an anonymous tip was sent into the Las Vegas Police Department about an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel. The alleged assault happened after the artist was celebrating his birthday and brought a cluster of women back to his room at the hotel to finish partying. However, it has not been confirmed if Gonzalez made the call or was with him that day.

Songz has denied any wrongdoing in the November case and worked with the department to dismiss the charges against him.

The artist has made no formal statement about the case being dropped, but he is scheduled to perform a concert called “A Night With Trey Songz” at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on May 7.