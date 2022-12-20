Trey Songz confident he'll be 'cleared of any wrongdoing' after fight at bowling alley

R&B singer and rapper Trey Songz faces legal proceedings in connection to an October altercation at a bowling alley where he allegedly struck two people. (Matt Sayles / Invision / Associated Press)

Trey Songz will be heading back to court in the new year.

The R&B star's defense attorney on Tuesday requested a delay in legal proceedings stemming from an October altercation at a bowling alley on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where he allegedly struck two people.

The "Slow Motion" and "Mr. Steal Your Girl" singer, 38, had been issued a desk appearance ticket in the case, which required him to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned. But in light of his defense counsel's request for adjournment, the appearance has been pushed back to Jan. 19, according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office. (No bench warrant was issued.)

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said that he and his client — real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson — have been communicating with law-enforcement officials since the "minor altercation."

"Trey has cooperated, and continues to cooperate, with the NYPD and the New York County District Attorney’s Office regarding any complaints made by two unruly individuals at the bowling alley," Schuster said in a Tuesday statement provided to The Times.

"Trey takes this investigation seriously and wants to assist the police to get to the bottom of events of that evening," he said.

Schuster added that NYPD and the Manhattan D.A. agreed to issue the desk appearance ticket for Songz so that he could voluntarily appear in court to face misdemeanor charges in the ongoing case, which Schuster said lacked any serious injuries to the alleged victims. DATs, which are issued by an arresting officer for less serious crimes, release a charged individual from custody before arraignment and require the arrested individual to appear in criminal court on a later specified day to be arraigned.

"Trey looks forward to a thorough and orderly investigation into this complaint and is confident that once the authorities complete their review, Trey will be cleared of any wrongdoing," Schuster said.

According to TMZ, Songz allegedly punched a woman in the face while inside a bowling alley bathroom. The site also reported that there was a second alleged victim — a man who claims the entertainer punched him in the eye.

Story continues

The Grammy-nominated singer turned himself in at an NYPD station in recent weeks, TMZ reported Tuesday, and he was booked, given the desk appearance ticket for assault and released. The case is the latest in a spate of legal woes that have dogged Songz, who has faced misconduct allegations for years.

Early last month, a Los Angeles judge dismissed a $20-million lawsuit accusing him of rape after his defense team argued the complaint was not valid under a statute of limitations. The woman who brought the case in December 2021 alleged that he sexually assaulted her on New Year’s Day in 2018. Songz denied the allegations.

The entertainer was arrested in January 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn’t following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship game. But criminal charges were not filed, the Associated Press reported.

In November 2021, former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez alleged that Songz raped her “at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

Prior to that, a woman accused the R&B performer of punching and choking her during a 2018 altercation at a Hollywood Hills home. In January 2017, “Nope” actor Keke Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” after he allegedly filmed her without her knowledge and used the footage in one of his music videos without her consent.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.