Trey Songz sued for $10 million for sexual assault, video shows R&B star exposing woman’s breast at pool party

R&B star Trey Songz is being sued for $10 million by a woman claiming the “Bottoms Up” singer exposed her breast at a 2013 pool party at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

The alleged victim said in a court filing obtained by TMZ she was humiliated and left traumatized at the “Liquid Sundays” event, hosted by the 38-year-old performer.

Atlantic Records and record exec Kevin Liles are reportedly also named in the sexual assault suit that was filed anonymously. The civil suit alleges that the singer’s “sexual proclivities” should have been known to his associates, who are in turn responsible for failing to control his behavior during the event.

Video of the alleged incident appears to show the plaintiff standing next to Songz, who makes a joking comment as he exposes her left breast.

This is not the first time Songz has been accused of assault.

In 2012, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a former Staten Island nurse at a club in Queens. The case was settled out of court.

Then, in 2018, a woman claiming Songz choked and punched her at an L.A. party won a domestic violence restraining order against him. She said the pair were “occasional romantic partners” and asked for friends and employees of the Grammy-nominated singer to come forward. However, she withdrew her lawsuit against him in 2019.

In 2021, Songz became the subject of yet another sexual assault investigation, this time in Las Vegas. Although that case was dropped in April of last year, lawyers for the most recent alleged victim say it triggered their client to seek her own justice.

In response to the latest lawsuit, an attorney for Songz told TMZ, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case. .... We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Songz, himself, has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The singer was slated to perform in Atlanta Friday night.