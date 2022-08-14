‘Treyvaj was a good dude’: Shooting leaves 1 dead in Mayport; friends mourn

One man is dead after a shooting in Mayport on Sunday morning.

Two people close to the victim said the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and a group of people close to the victim’s girlfriend.

His friends said the victim was a local up-and-coming rapper named Treyvaj. The brother of his girlfriend said Treyvaj was like family.

“You’ll never know how to cope with losing a family member or a sibling, let alone someone you loved enough to call your family when they’re not your family. Treyvaj was a good dude,” a male friend said.

Another friend said the trouble started when Treyvaj’s girlfriend returned home after a party with a group of friends.

“He got into whatever that situation was with the people that she was riding with. They probably didn’t like each other and then everything probably just went down south,” a female friend said.

That’s when the friends of Trayvaj said they believe words were exchanged and guns were drawn.

“It’s a gun on the floor over there. He was shot in the head, and he didn’t make it,” a male friend said.

The friends said the shot was fired by someone inside the car.

“We don’t know if there’s one suspect or multiple suspects. We currently have some witnesses we’re talking to. Hopefully they can shed some light on what happened,” JSO Sgt. Robby Henson said.

JSO’s Homicide Unit said this is an active investigation. They are also working with members of the Atlantic Beach Police Department. They ask if you have any information, contact JSO or Crimestoppers if you’d like to remain anonymous.





