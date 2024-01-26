Tri-Citians complain of pothole problems. How to spot and report the worst potholes here

In 2023, Washington was recognized as the state with the worst pothole problem in a USA Today study. Additionally, several cities in the state made it to the top ten worst pothole problems by city, including Spokane at 6, Yakima at 7 and Seattle at 9.

These scourges of the streets are also found around Tri-Cities, with many substantial enough to cause drivers to actively avoid them. For example, you can watch drivers regularly swerve into adjacent lanes while avoiding a rather nasty pothole on Clearwater Ave., near the Union Street intersection.

What damage can these potholes cause, and how do I report a particularly bad one?

Impact of bad potholes

Auto experts have warned of the damage potholes can cause to cars. There is no definite aftermath, as each case will be different, but there are many potential issues that can arise, according to Les Schwab.

Some potential damage your vehicle could take include:

Punctured tire

Bent or cracked wheel

Damage to tire sidewall or belts

Vehicle knocked out of alignment

Suspension harm

Shock or strut damage

You can do a quick self-examination of your car to make sure no damage is done after hitting a bad pothole. Or stop by a repair shop for a quick inspection.

If a pothole is severe enough, you may want to report it.

Reporting bad potholes in Tri-Cities

Who you should call regarding severe potholes in Tri-Cities will depend on your exact location.

Kennewick

The Kennewick Street Team responds to damaged asphalt and potholes. A form is available online for pothole reports.

Richland

The City of Richland has a line available for reporting road damage, including potholes, at 509-942-7670. Additionally, service requests can be made online.

West Richland

Use the City Service Hotline to report potholes in West Richland. The hotline, at 509-967-5434, is in operation 24-hours a day.

Pasco

Pasco’s Streets and Storm Drain Division handles potholes. The team can be contacted through the Field Services line at 509-545-3463.

The Herald is working to create a live map of user-reported potholes in Tri-Cities. Is there a notorious pothole on your daily commute? Let us know about it by noting the nearest intersection below.