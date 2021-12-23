Tri-Cities 13-year-old was kidnapped by a New Mexico man she met online, say police

A 13-year-old Kennewick girl is on her way back home after being wooed over social media to run away with a man to New Mexico.

Investigators believe Lucas Murphy, 35, drove to the Tri-Cities to pick up the girl and take her back to his home in Los Lunas, said a Kennewick police news release.

Murphy met the teen through social media, telling her he was 21.

Police learned on Sunday, Dec. 19, that the girl had run away from home. And on Wednesday, detectives discovered the conversations between Murphy and the girl on social media accounts.

They worked quickly with multiple law enforcement agencies in Los Lunas to arrest Murphy on Wednesday on a warrant with a $1 million bail and found the girl.

He was booked into Valencia County jail on Benton County charges of first-degree kidnapping with a sexual motivation, attempted second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

It’s unknown if he will face additional charges in New Mexico.

Police in New Mexico are arranging for the girl’s return to her family.