Tri-Cities area could get snow. Heavy snow forecast for I-90 across WA mountain pass

The Tri-Cities area could see some snow before week’s end, particularly at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service forecasts up to a 50% chance of snow for the Tri-Cities area, with the best chance Thursday evening.

However, the snow level may only drop to 1,100 feet, with much of the Tri-Cities at 400 to 500 feet elevation. In areas that do get snow, less than a half inch accumulation is expected.

The forecast calls for freezing fog to persist Wednesday through about 10 a.m. Thursday, when a 30% chance of rain and snow is forecast.

After 10 p.m. the chance of snow increases to 50%.

Friday the chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. is 50%, with a chance of rain or snow overnight. Wind gusts of up to 23 mph are forecast.

Snow is possible in the Tri-Cities area Thursday Nov. 30 through Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to increase Friday after daytime highs forecast near freezing or just above Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday the high could hit 40 and the overnight low should be just above freezing, according to the weather service.

Precipitation is possible through Tuesday, but is expected to fall as rain starting Saturday.

WA travel forecast

Travelers driving across the Cascade Mountains to Western Washington will need to be prepared for snow, with up to 14 inches of fresh snow possible on Friday night at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.

The snow will likely start Wednesday night, with 1 to 3 inches possible Thursday and 3 to 5 inches possible Thursday night.

Friday is forecast to have the most snow with 7 to 11 inches Friday and 10 to 14 inches Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday a rain and snow mix is forecast.

Travelers heading east from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 through Oregon can expect a mix of rain and snow from Wednesday night through Sunday across the Blue Mountains, with only an inch or two of snow accumulation.