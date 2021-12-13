Tri-Cities carjacking suspect tries to steal 18-wheeler armed with a BB gun

A 57-year-old man is in jail after allegedly trying to car-jack an 18-wheeler at gunpoint early Monday.

The truck was parked outside of Target on Columbia Center Boulevard when the man approached the cab with a BB gun about 12:45 a.m.

He tried breaking in, and pointed the gun at the driver, saying he wanted the truck, Kennewick police said in a release.

The driver, who didn’t realize it was a BB gun, called 911.

Officers were on the scene nearly immediately and spotted the man with the gun.

The robber immediately dropped the weapon when police ordered him to, then tried to run but was quickly caught by police.

The man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

While Kennewick police did not release his name, jail records show Andrew Mitchell May was the only person booked into jail on those charges.

Police said they know the man, and he has mental health issues. Local mental health resources were notified, Kennewick police said.