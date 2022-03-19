Tri-Cities convenience store robbed at gunpoint early Saturday

The Conoco Total Stop on Columbia Drive was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday, say Kennewick police.

A man entered the convenience store at 813 W. Columbia Drive at 4:45 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money, said police reports.

He left with an undetermined amount of cash.

No description of the man or security camera images was immediately made public.

No other businesses in the area reported robberies, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-628-0333.