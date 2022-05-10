Tri-Cities drive-by suspect caught after his car broke down a mile away

The suspect in an early Monday drive-by shooting was caught after his car broke down less than a mile away from where he allegedly opened fire.

Armando Alvarado, 28, reportedly was in a Subaru Outback heading south on Highway 395 when someone in the car shot at another car near the Lewis Street exit shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

One of the bullets hit the wheel well of the other car, but no bullets hit the man and woman inside, Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson said.

The Outback was seen continuing south across the bridge.

Pasco and Kennewick police responded to the 911 call, and found the car broken down near the Columbia Street exit.

Alvarado was found pushing the car. He was detained while the WSP started investigating.

Inside the vehicle officers reported finding a gun, and Alvarado had a package with a white powder in his pockets. Investigators believe it was narcotics, Thorson said.

Alvarado was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a controlled substance and DUI.