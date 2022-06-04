Tri-Cities drug suspect complains police chase was illegal. But he was in the wrong state

A Pasco man was upset that Oregon police chased him Friday morning around Pendleton.

Aaron Cole Mapston, 37, allegedly told the arresting officers they weren’t allowed to pursue him, according to a release from Pendleton police Chief Charles H. Byram.

He apparently was referring to new restrictions on police pursuits in Washington.

“Mapston was advised that he was not in the state of Washington,” Byram wrote.

Police spotted a gray Subaru Impreza on the 1400 block of Southwest Emigran Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Byram said. The officer realized one of the passengers had a warrant for his arrest, and signaled the car to stop.

Mapston pulled over, but when the officer approached, he allegedly sped away. The police officer chased him

The officer lost sight of the Subaru, but an Oregon State Police trooper spotted him in the center lane of the highway and started to chase him again.

As they continued through the city, the two passengers managed to jump out and run away. After about 10 minutes, the Impreza crashed into an Oregon State Police car.

Police arrested Mapston, and inside the car police found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and nearly 100 fentanyl pills.

Mapston was booked into the Umatilla County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police and reckless driving.

The Umatilla County District Attorney is reviewing charges related to the drugs found, Byram said.