Tri-Cities felon will serve nearly 30 years for drug-fueled Richland home invasion

A 43-year-old man has admitted to his role in a Richland home invasion robbery and a Benton City carjacking.

Joshua Behymer’s string of crimes started on May 13 when forced his way into a Hood Avenue home looking for drugs and money. Then five hours later, he shot a man in the leg when he didn’t hand over his car.

Behymer pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and illegally possessing a firearm.

The plea for assault also included an aggravating circumstance of using a gun during the crime.

Deputy Prosecutor Kristin McRoberts didn’t mince words as she recommended a 28-year sentence for the career criminal.

Behymer had been convicted for second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree illegal gun possession in 2014. He served four years in prison before being released in 2018.

“That is a sentence that the defendant absolutely deserves,” she said. “This defendant is going to prison where he belongs.”

McRoberts said the circumstances could have easily turned out much worse for the Benton City man who drove with his wounded leg to a nearby grocery store.

Behymer’s attorney Nicholas Blount agreed with the sentencing recommendation, saying that drugs fueled Behymer’s string of crimes.

When he isn’t using, friends and family told Blount that when he’s not on controlled substances he actively tries to help people. But he had slid back into using drugs.

“He told me, ‘I want to take responsibility,’” Blount said. “This is a lot of time, but he is here and he is asking the court to adopt the recommendation.”

Behymer apologized for his crimes.

Judge Jackie Shea Brown followed the recommendation.

Behymer’s alleged conspirator in both the robbery and car-jacking, Jordon Re Conner, 37, continues to face charges for first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree illegal gun possession.

Conner also has an extensive criminal record before facing these charges.

He was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He was released in January, and six days later was facing charges for malicious mischief, and was out on bail when the current crimes happened.

A third man, Cody Leehi Wood, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary for participating in the Richland home invasion robbery. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.

Richland home invasion

Conner, Behymer and Wood allegedly showed up at a detached garage at 1905 Hood Ave. in Richland about 8 p.m. on May 13, according to court documents. Police said they are familiar with the property because of past criminal activity.

The men began beating on the garage door, waking up a man living there. They found a way in and allegedly pointed guns at the man and woman living in the garage.

Behymer fired one round into the ceiling before he and Conner grabbed armloads of items and began leaving, according to police. They also kept demanding money or drugs.

Security camera footage showed the three men approaching the garage and the sound of a gunshot.

Car jacking

After the robbery, Conner and Behymer were standing outside a trailer on the 300 block of Seventh Street when Maverick Drew pulled in.

A woman with Conner and Behymer was feeling sick, so Drew offered to get her medicine.

When he returned 15 minutes later, Conner and Behymer demanded his car. He refused and Conner allegedly hit Drew twice with an aluminum baseball bat on his arms, according to court records.

Behymer then shot him in the leg and Conner broke the windshield and driver’s side window with the bat.

Drew drove to a nearby gas station where he called 911.

Benton County deputies found him at the Ki-Be Market. The car windows were busted and the inside was bloody.

Behymer was caught during a traffic stop in Pasco on May 22 after officers spotted a gun tucked between the seats.