Tri-Cities high school teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A Chiawana photography teacher in in jail, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffrey Whiston, 43, of Pasco, was booked into the Benton County jail on Tuesday night on investigation of sexual exploitation of a minor. No bond amount had yet been set.

No more information was immediately available from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco schools Public Affairs Director Anna Tensmeyer confirmed to the Herald that Whiston is a teacher in the district. According to his Facebook page, he is also a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Burbank.

Pasco School District lists Whiston as a commercial photography instructor. He also appears to run a Facebook page that photographs Chiawana athletics events.

Tensmeyer confirmed to the Herald in an e-mail that Whiston is a full-time teacher, and the arrest was related to a tip the district received.

“Pasco School District has learned that district employee Jeffrey Whiston was arrested Tuesday night by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to illegal conduct with a minor,” said the email statement.

“The investigation began Tuesday after the district received a report from a concerned parent. Mr. Whiston was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning in accordance with standard district procedure and the report was made to law enforcement,” said the email.

“If true, these allegations represent a breach of our trust and a disappointing departure from our standards for all district employees. The safety of our students is the highest priority of our school and district staff members.”

Tensmeyer said his Facebook page on Chiawana athletics events is not affiliated with the district.

Nonprofit filings for the church list a Jeff Whiston as a governing officer. No one could be reached at the telephone number listed for the church.

This story is breaking and will be updated.