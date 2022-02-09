Tri-Cities judge pleads ‘not guilty’ to domestic violence assault against ex-wife

A Tri-Cities judge pleaded innocent Tuesday in Franklin County District Court to assaulting his ex-wife in February 2021.

Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg was charged in January with two misdemeanor counts of assault domestic violence.

A jury trial is scheduled April 25.

District Court Administrator Kelly Fields told the Tri-City Herald they need to find a pro tem judge to hear the case to avoid a conflict of interest with other judges. She said they hope to have that assigned later this week.

A no-contact protection order for Swanberg’s ex-wife, Stephanie Barnard, was extended Tuesday to January 2024 or until a decision is reached in the case or the charges are dismissed.

Separately in Benton County, a 1-year protection order is already in place to prevent Swanberg from contacting his ex-girlfriend, who says he harassed her after their breakup last year.

The harassment allegations were investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and have been referred to an outside prosecutor for review for potential charges.

Across the river, Franklin County sheriff’s officials directly cited the judge with assaulting his ex-wife.

Superior Court

Swanberg is one of seven Superior Court judges and three court commissioners who handle civil and felony criminal cases, divorces, paternity and custody issues in the two counties.

He oversees cases in Benton and Franklin counties, including Kennewick, Richland and Pasco. He has been on the bench for about four years.

He said in early January he has no intention of stepping down but pending the outcome of his legal troubles, the other judges voted in January to remove him from his duties.

“Where the conduct of a judge, actual or alleged, raises a real and substantial question regarding the trust and confidence of the public, this bench has an obligation to act,” the court said in a statement at the time.

Abuse allegations

Swanberg was accused of abuse by his ex-wife, Barnard, in a court filing in early January.

It was part of supporting documents in the civil case for a no-contact order brought by Swanberg’s ex-girlfriend Sila Salas in Benton County.

Salas said that Swanberg began to harass her after their 5-month relationship ended.

Barnard, in her own document, claimed he had been abusive over the course of their 33-year marriage, and she decided to come forward when she saw what she believed to be a pattern of abuse continuing with Salas. The documentation included photos of what appeared to be Swanberg dragging her by the feet in February 2021 and a bruise.

After the allegations came to light, an investigation was opened by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the citation was issued. The charges are misdemeanors punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to 364 days in jail.

In the affidavit, the detective said they found no evidence that would support Swanberg’s position that he acted in self defense.

Scott Johnson, Swanberg’s lawyer, previously told the Herald that the judge maintains his ex-wife’s allegations are “absolutely not true.”

“I don’t think anyone would be surprised that a former spouse from a 33-year long marriage might be upset when she finds that her ex-husband is in a relationship with a younger woman,” Johnson told the Herald.

Johnson also noted that not a single police report was filed by Barnard during their long marriage.

Their divorce was finalized last April.

