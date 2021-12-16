Tri-Cities jurors reach verdict in fatal motel stabbing in fight over barking dogs

A 67-year-old man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his neighbor at a motel in a fight over barking dogs.

Earnace Beasley Jr. denied stabbing William L. Bepler, 38, during the May 9, 2020, confrontation.

But jurors in Beasley’s Benton County Superior Court trial didn’t believe him, instead returning a guilty verdict for first-degree murder during a burglary.

The jury also found that Beasley was armed with a deadly weapon — a knife — during the crime, which will lead to additional time in prison.

He now will be held without bail pending his sentencing, which is set for Jan. 5.

The jury deliberated about seven hours over two days this week before reaching the decision on Wednesday afternoon. The trial, including jury selection, lasted about a week.

Earnace Beasley Jr. had his first hearing in Benton County Superior Court in May 2020 following his arrest for murder. He is pictured with attorney Karla Kane Hudson, and appeared before now-retired Judge Bruce Spanner.

A Facebook post by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office said, “Deputy Prosecutors Anita Petra and Kristin McRoberts did an outstanding job in achieving justice in this sad case.”

The post also noted that victim advocate Maggie Valencia was helpful in assisting the witnesses, and Richland police detectives helped prepare the case for trial.

Motel argument

Beasley was in his motel room at the Economy Inn on George Washington Way on a Saturday evening when Bepler’s girlfriend yelled at Beasley’s chihuahua-type dogs to stop barking. Both men were residents at the motel.

Melissa Miller had been on the motel’s balcony talking with a friend. Beasley, whose door was open, reportedly yelled back at her.

Bepler allegedly heard the commotion and came out of his own room to yell at Beasley. He returned to his room, grabbed a spatula and came back to either hit or punch Beasley in the face, court documents said.

Earnace Beasley Jr. was convicted of fatally stabbing another resident at Richland’s Economy Inn in May 2020.

Prosecutors said Beasley then went to his room’s closet and removed a pocket knife from a jacket. He then forced his way into Bepler’s room, climbed on top of him on the bed and hit him several times.

Beasley then returned to his own room, according to court documents.

He later told Richland police investigators that he fought with William L. Bepler after the victim hit him on the face with a spatula.

Story continues

Beasley’s shirt was ripped and he was missing a shoe, though he “did not have any noticeable cuts on his body” shortly after the fight, police noted in documents.

Beasley told police he did not have a knife or any weapon and that he “blacked out,” documents said.

Bepler was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery for a stab wounds but died a short time later.