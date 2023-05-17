Tri-Cities mail theft suspect arrested. Mail and checks found in car he drove

An investigation of mail theft in the Tri-Cities has led to the arrest of a suspect on suspicion of felony aggravated identity theft.

Numerous pieces of mail and checks with addresses across the Tri-Cities were found in a car Levi Dennis of the Tri-Cities was known to use, according to documents filed in Eastern Washington District U.S. Court.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had been receiving reports of mail thefts in 2022 and learned of a fraud report taken by the Kennewick police in February from a grandmother who had the power of attorney for her grandson when he was incarcerated in late 2022.

She had seen checks for $315 and $400 deposited in her grandson’s HAPO Community Credit Union account and then $715 withdrawn.

The Richland owner of the $400 check noticed the transaction and reported it to HAPO and police.

He said the signature on the check did not match his own. He also said that his mailbox had been opened on Jan. 14, 2023, but he did not know then if anything was missing.

Investigators obtained video at HAPO that showed Levi Dennis in the credit union’s drive thru passing checks and identification at the time of the fraudulent transaction, according to federal court documents in Eastern Wash.

Levi Dennis, a suspect in a Tri-Cities mail theft case, was seen in a Kennewick credit union security video, show court documents. Eastern Washington District U.S. Court

In March, the tan Chevrolet Tahoe that Dennis was driving in the video belonged to someone Dennis knew and was involved in a hit and run collision, according to court documents.

Richland police searched the Tahoe and found mail and checks with addresses throughout the Tri-Cities, according to a court document.

Police also found a HAPO bank receipt for the grandson of the woman who had reported suspicious activity with his account and her grandson’s Washington state driver’s license.

Dennis was arrested this month and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled next week in the Richland U.S. Courthouse. He denied the allegations against him.

Levi Dennis

He has previously failed to appear about 30 times for court hearings, according to court documents.

Felony aggravated identity theft carries a possible sentence of up to two years in federal prison.

The U.S. Postal Service says that depositing outgoing mail inside a post office or at where you work or handing it to a letter carrier are among the best ways to protect it from theft.

You should not let either incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox, it said. And remove your mail daily.

You also can sign up online for Informed Delivery, which tells you what mail and packages are scheduled to arrive soon.