Tri-Cities man accused of killing his mom apologizes. ‘I’m actually not sure what happened’

The Tri-Cities man accused of stabbing his mother to death and seriously injuring her longtime boyfriend appeared dazed during his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

David Joseph Lowe, 29, of West Richland, was in Benton County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on suspicion of three first-degree felony charges, all with domestic violence allegations — murder, assault and burglary.

Judge Joseph Burrowes set his bail at $1 million.

Burrowes said the bail was set that high because of Lowe’s extensive criminal history, which includes several instances of violating court orders and failing to show up for court-ordered appearances.

Lowe, who was shackled for Thursday’s hearing, told the judge he agreed to and understood why he was wearing shackles for the purpose of that hearing. But he appeared disoriented and confused at times and even said so during the 10-minute hearing.

“I’m actually not quite sure what happened,” Lowe said at one point.

Lowe first asked if he would be receiving mental health treatment, saying he had only left an in-patient facility a week ago. He claimed he did not know what happened, and began to apologize before his court-appointed attorney urged him to stop talking.

“I just wanted to apologize to the community and everyone ... “ Lowe said.

Judge Burrowes said that Lowe appeared coherent and seemed to understand what was happening at the preliminary appearance. He told Lowe’s defense attorney to further discuss the mental health issues with Lowe.

Prosecutors have until about noon on Monday to formally file charges, and Lowe is due back in court Monday afternoon.

Stabbing attack

Lowe is accused of breaking into the home of his mother, Bethany Jean Lowe, and her boyfriend, Andy Davis, in Richland just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

According to 911 calls, she gave dispatchers her address but hung up before she could tell emergency dispatchers what was happening.

Three minutes later the 47-year-old health care worker called back.

She managed to tell 911 dispatchers that her “son was out of control” and he had picked up a knife before she apparently dropped the phone, according to Broadcastify recordings.

Then dispatchers said they heard a woman screaming.

When Richland police officers arrived a few minutes later at 54 Cosmic Lane they found a bloody scene. Bethany Lower and Andy Davis had been stabbed and David Lowe was standing with a knife, Lt. Damon Jansen said a news media briefing.

As police arrived, Richland ambulances were told to hurry and that there were multiple victims, according to the police broadcasts. The couples youngest kids, ages 9 and 12, were in the home at the time, but were not hurt.

Bethany Lowe and Davis, 45, were rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, less than 4 miles away.

She died there and Davis was in serious condition with multiple stab wounds.

His sister posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that he was in the intensive care unit, but was awake and able to communicate.

Another family member posted that he had undergone one surgery and another was scheduled for Thursday morning.