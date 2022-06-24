Tri-Cities man accused of preying on child he met through social media

A Kennewick man is accused of being an online sexual predator who contacted a child through social media and raped her.

Police arrested Chanse J. Harmelle, 26, on June 8 after learning about allegations that he had met the girl through social media and raped her, according to a release from Kennewick police.

Chanse Harmelle is accused of finding children through social media and raping them.
According to court records, he posed as a 17-year-old.

Benton County prosecutors have charged Harmelle with second-degree rape of a child, two counts of third-degree rape of a child and one count of promoting a suicide attempt.

Investigators are searching for other children Harmelle met online.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or anonymously submit a tip at www.kpdtips.com.

