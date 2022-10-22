Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school

Parents can rest easier now that a Kennewick man has been arrested after being identified as the suspect accused of trying to lure a child into his van earlier this week.

Devin Katsel, 28, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Friday in the 3300 block of W. Kennewick Ave, according to a news release from Kennewick Police.

He is being held in the Benton County Jail on suspicion of luring and child molestation - 2nd Degree.

Earlier this week police said they would be performing extra patrols near schools near downtown Kennewick after a man tried to force a student into his minivan Wednesday morning.

A Park Middle School student told police she was walking near the school about 11:45 a.m. when she was approached by the light blue van near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Benton Street, said a police news release.

A man tried to talk with the girl but she ignored him and kept walking. He then got out of the van and approached her, police said.

He tried to coax her into the vehicle and assaulted her in the process, though she wasn’t injured.

The girl managed to get away and make it back to the school. She reported the incident to the school resource officer.