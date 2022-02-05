Tri-Cities man pours gasoline in car and ignites it. His ex-girlfriend was inside

A 47-year-old man attacked his ex-girlfriend and then set fire to the car she was in Friday morning, said police.

Police were called to help Kennewick firefighters at a car fire on the 1100 block of North Arthur Street just before 7:20 a.m., Officer Oscar Quiñones said in a release Friday afternoon.

The man had reportedly attacked the woman during an argument inside a car, poured gasoline in the car and ignited it.

The woman was still inside the car when it started burning but both were able to get out, said Quiñones.

The man was later arrested at a neighboring house.

While police didn’t release his name, jail records show Daniel Obadiah Batsell, 47, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault and first-degree arson.