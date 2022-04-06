A Tri-Cities man was shot in the back. But he isn’t saying how

Kennewick police are looking for more information about a shooting since the wounded victim isn’t talking.

Lonny Barton-Owens, 28, of Richland, was dropped off at the Kadlec Emergency Room on 19th Avenue shortly before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Officer Roman Trujillo said.

The man had been shot in his lower back.

Medical staff called police, but Barton-Owens didn’t want to talk about it. He then was transferred to a local hospital for more treatment.

This has left investigators to turn to the public for help finding where the shooting took place, and any more information about it.

Police believe Barton-Owens was the target in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in learning more about where the shooting took place and who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and refer to case 22-14116, or leave information at kpd.tips.com.