Tri-Cities man shows up with meth delivery at house being searched by law enforcement

A Pasco man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after arriving with almost a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs at a house where a search was underway by law enforcement.

A Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer watched Tustuji Matu Wakauwn, 43, park a Chevy Malibu and walk up to the front porch of a Spokane house holding a bag that contained the drugs on Oct. 7, 2021, according to court documents.

He also had a 9 mm caliber pistol with a round in the chamber that was discovered in a pat-down search at the door of the house on 10th Avenue.

He was prohibited from possessing guns based on a prior federal conviction for drug trafficking. He was on probation after serving a six and a half year federal prison sentence in a 2012 case for distributing meth.

Because he had a U.S. marshal’s warrant, officers placed him in handcuffs.

He allowed officers to search his car, where no drugs were found, but refused to allow a search of the black Champion bag he was carrying, according to court documents.

A federal search warrant was obtained for the bag and officers found 420 grams of meth, plus fentanyl, cocaine and evidence of drug trafficking, such as a grinder and scale, rubber gloves and small plastic baggies.

Wakauwn, who is also known as “T-Bird,” pleaded guilt to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both the prosecution and defendant agreed that he had a rough childhood, due to his mother’s drug use, crimes and mental health activities, according to court documents.

He had left the Crips gang and was making improvements in his life before he became unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his attorney, Kent Neil Doll Jr., of Spokane.

Both the prosecution and defense asked the judge for a 15-year prison sentence. U.S. Judge Thomas Rice also sentenced Wakauwn to 10 years probation after his release from prison.

Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, praised law enforcement for their quick work in disarming Wakauwn and confiscating the drugs he had with him.

The U.S. Probation Office offers rehabilitative services that play a role in deterring commission of serious crimes by people on probation, Waldref said.

“The sentence imposed in this case, which is a 15-year mandatory minimum penalty, sends a strong message about the importance of enforcing serious violations of law committed by persons while on supervision,” she said.