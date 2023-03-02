Tri-Cities massage business searched as part of federal human trafficking investigation

A Kennewick massage business was searched Wednesday as part of a federal human trafficking investigation.

Kennewick police helped federal agents searched a massage business at 6201 W. Clearwater Ave. at 10:30 a.m. The effort was part of a larger series of searches across Washington state focused on human trafficking, Kennewick Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Tri-City Herald.

No business name is posted on the building but posters covering the windows show women getting massages.

Kennewick police help federal agents search a massage business in Kennewick.

The federal agency involved is expected to release more information about the investigation in the next few days.

It’s unclear how many more businesses were searched or how many people are allegedly involved.

Littrell said the business is the only one in Kennewick linked to the investigation. No one had been booked into the Benton County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in connection with the search.

The business at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and McKinley Street is one of several in the small strip mall that include a driving school, dog grooming business and audio visual recording service.